Is Deepak Chahar playing today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) remain without services of senior pacer Deepak Chahar for today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is a do-or-die clash for both sides as the winner of the contest would progress to the final while the loser will be out of the tournament.

Chahar missed MI's Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on May 30. He was seen limping on the eve of the game. In his absence, Mumbai handed a debut to Richard Gleeson. Incidentally, the England pacer also could not finish his full quota in the game and went off the field after bowling 3.3 overs. Gleeson, however, chipped in with the priceless wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

Chahar underwent a fitness test for his injured left leg on Saturday. With the pacer having failed to recover in time for Qualifier 2 and Gleeson unfit, Mumbai have picked England left-arm seamer Reece Topley for the must-win game. MI did not feel Chahar's absence in the Eliminator against Gujarat in Mullanpur as Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar chipped in with crucial contributions.

Deepak Chahar's bowling stats in IPL 2025

Chahar has played 14 matches for the Mumbai franchise in IPL 2025 and has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 34.18 and an economy rate of 9.17. He impressed with 2-12 from four overs in the away match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 23. The 32-year-old picked up the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The right-arm pacer also bowled the last over in the rain-hit league match against GT at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The opposition side needed 15 runs off the last ball and Chahar, not renowned for his death over skills, failed to defend it as Gujarat sneaked home off the last ball. The pacer even bowled a no ball to make things tough for himself as he clearly looked under pressure.

In his overall IPL career, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer has featured in 95 matches and has claimed 88 wickets at an average of 29.51 and an economy rate of 8.13, with two five-fers and a best of 4-13. He made his debut for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016 and represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2018 to 2024, claiming 76 wickets in as many games.

