Is Digvesh Rathi playing today's LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was included in the playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, May 27. Rathi made a comeback into the team after serving a one-game suspension.

He has been LSG's most successful bowler in IPL 2025, having claimed 14 wickets in 12 matches. Rathi has made news in his debut season as much for his notebook celebrations as he has made news for his exploits with the ball.

He has been fined several times for his notebook celebration after taking a wicket, and his verbal altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma earlier in the season led to him reaching a total of five demerit points, which led to a one-match suspension.

Rathi was one of two LSG changes in the playing XI, with Matthew Breetzke getting a chance in place of Aiden Markram, who has left to join the South African squad in their preparation for the WTC final against Australia at Lord's, starting on June 11.

Jitesh Sharma leads RCB for a second time as they opt to bowl against LSG

RCB need a win to play Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Jitesh Sharma walked out to the toss for a second match in a row and confirmed that Rajat Patidar would be the Impact Player, like he was in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, May 23.

"Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top-2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team," Jitesh said at the toss.

A loss for RCB on Tuesday will mean that they will take on Mumbai Indians in the eliminator on Friday, while Gujarat Titans will face PBKS in the first qualifier.

