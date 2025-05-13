"Is this discrimination just towards the women?" - Preity Zinta schools X user for distasteful Glenn Maxwell query ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was left fuming after an insensitive tweet regarding Glenn Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption. The remarks came after the Bollywood actress engaged in a question-and-answer session with her fans on X.

A user asked whether Zinta's not marrying Maxwell had anything to do with his form for the Punjab-based franchise. The 50-year-old retorted sharply, pointing out the discrimination towards women. The 'Veer-Zaara' actress asked the user to introspect, adding that she has earned respect with her hard work over the last 18 years in the IPL.

On Tuesday, May 13, a user wrote on X (now deleted):

“Mam Maxwell ki aapse shadi ni Hui isiliye vo aapko team se accha ni khelta tha? ("Ma'am, Maxwell wasn't married to you, that's why he didn't play well for your team?)”

Zinta replied:

“Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I’m sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you can actually look at your question and understand what you are trying to say because if you really understand what you’re trying to say, it’s not pretty!”

“I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years, so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with the gender bias. Thank you,” she added.

Glenn Maxwell is in miserable form in IPL 2025

Glenn Maxwell has been in miserable form in IPL 2025. The 36-year-old has managed just 48 runs in six innings at an average of 8. However, he has taken four wickets with his off-spin in six innings at an economy rate of 8.46. The Punjab-based franchise had splurged INR 4.2 crore to buy him at the mega auction last year.

Overall, Maxwell has amassed 1342 runs in 68 innings for Punjab, averaging 22.75 with the help of six half-centuries. With the ball, the spinner has bagged 17 wickets in 42 innings.

