Is Faf du Plessis playing today's DC vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) are without the services of senior batter Faf du Plessis for today's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The veteran South African cricketer missed DC's last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) as well due to injury. In his absence, Delhi are going in with same team as the last match.

Ad

Du Plessis has played three games for Delhi in IPL 2025, scoring 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 155.76. He began his campaign with 29 off 18 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The right-hander scored 50 off only 27 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), clobbering three fours and three sixes. Du Plessis was out for 2 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Speaking on the eve of the DC vs RR IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pacer Mohit Sharma provided an update on Du Plessis, without confirming whether the 40-year-old would be fit for Wednesday's match. He said:

Ad

Trending

"He's [Du Plessis] recovering well although I'm not sure (if he'll play or not). As far as I know, it's not a big concern."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Du Plessis has had a mixed run for Delhi in IPL 2025, KL Rahul has excelled. In four innings, he has scored 200 runs in four innings at an average of 66.66 and a strike rate of 163.93, with two hundreds. Further, Tristan Stubbs has contributed 118 runs in five innings, while Abishek Porel has scored 107 runs in five innings. Karun Nair smashed 89 off 40 in his first match against MI.

What is Faf du Plessis' record in the IPL?

Du Plessis is one of the veterans of the IPL. Having made his debut in the T20 league in the 2012 season, he has played 148 matches while representing four franchises. The 40-year-old has scored 4,652 runs at an average of 35.78 and a strike rate of 136.66, with 38 half-centuries and a best of 96.

Before being picked by Delhi, he captained RCB from 2022 to 2024. In 45 matches for the franchise, he scored 1,636 runs at an average of 38.04 and a strike rate of 146.99, with 15 fifties. Du Plessis also represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 100 matches, scoring 2,932 runs at an average of 34.90 and a strike rate of 132.07. He was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2021 final for his 86 off 59.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More