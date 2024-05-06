Is Gerald Coetzee playing today's MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Gerald Coetzee misses out on the playing XI for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Coetzee has had a stop-start maiden IPL season, struggling to find some rhythm and support Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. He has played 10 matches, picking up 13 wickets, but his economy reads at 10.18, and he has only picked up one wicket in his last three appearances.

He missed the away clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 27 due to a stomach bug and it was Luke Wood who replaced him in the playing XI. The pacer returned to the playing XI for the recent encounters against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with both ending in losses.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed during the toss that Coetzee is not part of the playing XI. There was no mention of any illness or injury, and MI have stepped out to bowl with just two overseas players in their playing XI. The home side have the option of roping in Dewald Brevis to bolster their batting during the run chase.

"We will bowl first. I mean yes we have been on the other side. The wicket looks fresh and we might get something with the new ball. Anshul Kamboj makes his debut replacing Coetzee. It's all about playing for the badge we honour and for the fans. At the end of the day, you have to play a good brand of cricket irrespective of what's happening," Hardik Pandya said after opting to bowl first.

MI are on the lookout to get out of their losing run, which has extended to four matches now, ruling them all but out of the playoffs.

Gerald Coetzee had conceded 57 runs in the reverse fixture against SRH in IPL 2024

The right-arm pacer had a forgettable outing the last time MI had faced SRH in the IPL. Much like the rest of the bowling attack, he was smashed to all corners of the ground in what was just his second IPL match. He had finished with figures of 1-57, where the sole wicket was that of Travis Head, who scored 62 runs off 24 deliveries on his franchise debut.

With MI ultimately conceding a then-record 277, Coetzee's spell also marked his worst effort in the 2024 IPL where he has completed his full quota of overs.

