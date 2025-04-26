Is Glenn Maxwell playing today's KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have included all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in their playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 26. Maxwell did not feature in PBKS' away and home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 18 and April 20 respectively.

Punjab have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the IPL 2025 clash against KKR on Saturday. Apart from Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai has also been included in PBKS' playing XI. When the teams clashed for the first time in tournament, PBKS stunned Kolkata by 16 runs in a low-scoring game in Mullanpur.

Punjab purchased Maxwell at the IPL 2025 auction for ₹4.20 crore, but he has failed to deliver the goods despite being given repeated opportunities. In five innings, the 36-year-old has managed only 41 runs at a poor average of 8.20 and a highly disappointing strike rate of 100.

Maxwell was dismissed for a golden duck in PBKS' opening IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter was trapped leg before by R Sai Kishore as he missed his reverse sweep. In Punjab's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur, he scored 30 off 21 balls in a losing cause, hitting three fours and a six.

In his last three innings, Maxwell has been dismissed for single figure scores. The Aussie all-rounder was caught & bowled for one by Ravichandran Ashwin in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur. He was bowled for three off seven by Harshal Patel against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Maxwell was knocked over by Varun Chakravarthy for seven against KKR in Mullanpur.

The 36-year-old has done a better job with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets in IPL 2025 at an average of 27.50 and an economy rate of 8.46. The off spinner has dismissed key batters like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Rachin Ravindra and Venkatesh Iyer.

Glenn Maxwell's record in the IPL

While there has never been any doubt over his match-winning ability with the bat, Maxwell has been one of the biggest enigmas of the IPL over the years. Having made his debut in the 2012 edition, the maverick cricketer has featured in 140 matches (four teams) and has scored 2,812 runs at an underwhelming average of 24.03 and a strike rate of 155.44, with 18 half-centuries to his name.

Maxwell has scored 500-plus runs twice in the IPL - 2014 and 2021. With the ball, the Aussie all-rounder has claimed 41 wickets with his off spin, averaging 34.46 at an economy rate of 8.29, with a best of 2-15.

