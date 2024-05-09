Is Glenn Maxwell playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been left out of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Thursday (May 9). New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson has replaced him in the XI for the do-or-die game as the two teams look to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Maxwell has been dropped for the second time following his lean patch this season. The off-spinner returned with figures of 1/28 against Gujarat Titans and then scored four runs off three balls against the same team in their last game.

The Australian batter has returned with scores of 0, 3, 28, 0, 1, 0, and 4 in IPL 2024 so far. He, however, has also bagged five wickets in five innings.

At the toss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said:

"Maxwell out for Lockie Ferguson."

On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson has picked up three wickets in as many games at a 12.7 economy rate for RCB this season so far.

PBKS opt to bowl against RCB in IPL 2024 match

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and chose to bowl against RCB in their IPL 2024 match on Thursday. The hosts made two changes as Liam Livingstone replaced Kagiso Rabada and Vidwath Kaverappa came in for Harpreet Brar in the playing XI.

He backed the side to play the natural game with a "nothing to lose" mentality Curran said:

"Going to bowl. Looks like they've watered the wicket a bit, might be something early on. Looking to put RCB under pressure early. With the side we've picked today, looking to take wickets with the new ball."

He continued:

"Pretty simple for us now - need a few results to go for us and win our remaining games. Livingstone comes in for Rabada. Our strength is our batting."

Punjab lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 28 runs in their last outing at the same venue. They will look to avenge their four-wicket loss against the Bengaluru-based franchise they suffered earlier this season. On the other hand, RCB beat GT by four wickets in their last match.

PBKS and RCB have four wins in seven matches and are placed eighth and seventh in the IPL 2024 points table, respectively.

Follow the PBKS vs RCB 2024 match live score and updates here.

