Is Ishant Sharma playing today's DC vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals' (DC) senior pace bowler Ishant Sharma is not part of the team for their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. Delhi captain Rishabh Pant confirmed at the toss ahead of the DC vs GT IPL 2024 match that Shai Hope and Sumit Kumar are the two changes to the side from the last game. He did not specify about Ishant's absence.

The fast bowler missed Delhi's previous IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which was also played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20. The right-arm pacer was ruled out of the game due to back spasms, which he suffered just minutes ahead of the match.

In the 35-year-old's absence, Delhi Capitals recalled Anrich Nortje to the team for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African pacer, however, had another poor game, conceding 31 runs in three overs without claiming a wicket. The 30-year-old is having a disastrous IPL 2024 campaign. In five matches, he has claimed six wickets at an average of 41 and an economy rate of 12.95.

In Ishant's absence, Delhi Capitals' bowlers struggled in the match against a rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH put up 266-7 on the board batting first as Travis Head slammed 89 off 32, Abhishek Sharma clobbered 46 off 12, while Shahbaz Ahmed contributed 59* off 29 balls.

Expand Tweet

For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets but went for 55 runs. Among the pacers, Khaleel Ahmed was taken for 51 runs in three overs, while Mukesh Kumar conceded 57 runs in four overs, picking up one wicket.

Ishant Sharma's performance in IPL 2024 so far

Ishant has played six matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 so far and has claimed six wickets at an average of 27.67 and an economy rate of 9.76.

The seasoned pacer claimed 2-43 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Visakhapatnam, getting the scalps of Andre Russell and Ramandeep Singh. Russell was cleaned up by a brute of the yorker and even applauded the bowler for the splendid delivery in a great show of sportsmanship.

Expand Tweet

In Delhi Capitals' six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the fast bowler impressed with figures of 2-8 from two overs. The lanky fast bowler bagged the wickets of Shubman Gill and David Miller.

In his overall IPL career, Ishant has featured in 107 matches and has claimed 89 wickets at an average of 34.55 and an economy rate of 8.18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback