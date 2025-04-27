Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been included as an impact sub in their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (April 27). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is hosting the MI vs LSG contest.

With LSG winning the toss and choosing to field first, Bumrah will ideally participate in the game in the second half. He might replace Rohit Sharma, who hasn't fielded often this season.

Meanwhile, Corbin Bosch and Karn Sharma have replaced Mitchell Santner and Vignesh Puthur in MI's XI as well. During the toss time, MI captain Hardik Pandya disclosed that they also wanted to bowl first, but will look to post a big total on the board. He said:

"We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat - we don't mind batting as well. It's about adapting and not think too much about the heat. ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special and it gives us added motivation, let's give them (the children) a good show. The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things."

MI Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.

Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley.

How has Jasprit Bumrah performed so far in IPL 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah missed the first four games for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. His first game came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7, where he went wicketless.

So far, he has scalped five wickets in as many games at an economy of 7.90. The veteran pacer's best performance came against Chennai Super Kings, where he finished with figures of 2/25 off four overs. Among his two dismissals were Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni.

With five wins in nine games, MI are fifth in the IPL 2025 points table, and will look to get Bumrah in form to qualify for the playoffs.

