Is Josh Hazlewood playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have picked senior fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in their squad for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The 34-year-old last featured in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 27, registering figures of 2-36.

Ad

The right-arm pacer missed RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3 due to a shoulder niggle. With IPL 2025 being suspended briefly, he returned to Australia for a few days.

Hazlewood trained in Brisbane for a few days as part of his preparations for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. He is likely to be picked in the playing XI against South Africa ahead of Scott Boland. Following his training, The seasoned Australian pacer rejoined the RCB camp ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Speaking after Bengaluru’s triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 27, stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma asserted that Hazlewood is fit and hinted that the fast bowler would be part of the playoffs. RCB, however, would be hoping that he is not rusty, having missed a few games due to his shoulder niggle.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Australian right-arm pacer has been laid low by a number of fitness issues in recent months. He was ruled out of the second Test against India in Adelaide due to a side issue. Hazlewood was recalled for the third Test in Brisbane. However, in this game, he suffered a calf strain. Subsequently, he missed the last two Tests against India, the Test tour of Sri Lanka as well as the ICC Champions Trophy.

Ad

Josh Hazlewood is joint-fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2025

Despite having missed a few matches for RCB due to his shoulder niggle, Hazlewood still features joint-fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers in IPL 2025. In 10 matches, he has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 17.28 and an economy rate of 8.44, with a best of 4-33.

Expand Tweet

PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has also claimed 18 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 17.28. CSK’s left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad currently heads the race for the Purple Cap. He ended his campaign with 24 wickets. Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans) is second with 23 scalps, while Mumbai Indians’ (MI) left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult is third with 19 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More