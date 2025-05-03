Is Josh Hazlewood playing today's RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Josh Hazlewood is not part of the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi replaces him to make his debut against one of his former franchises.

There were signs that Hazlewood might not be available for the fixture as he did not partake in the warm-up drills along with the rest of his teammates. According to sources, Ngidi was also spotted marking his run-up prior to the toss.

The exact reason behind Hazlewood's absence is yet to be revealed, but signs lean towards a niggle or an injury. Again, the severity of the same remains to be seen.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar confirmed Hazlewood's absence from the playing XI at the toss and named Ngidi as the replacement for the fixture against CSK.

"Of course till now there are many players who have come out and performed. I think every game is very important, we are not looking for qualification yet. Ngidi comes in place for Josh Hazlewood," Patidar said during the toss after being put into bat first.

RCB are also without Phil Salt, who missed the previous clash as well due to illness. He reportedly remained in contact with the medical team, but was not cleared for action in the high-profile match.

Josh Hazlewood is the second-leading wicket-taker of IPL 2025

The Australian pacer has been integral in RCB's prolific campaign so far. Effective across all three phases of the innings, he has impressed with both the new ball and the old.

Hazlewood has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.27 and an economy of 8.44, being the second-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, only behind Prasidh Krishna. The right-arm bowler was the standout performer during the reverse fixture with figures of 3-21, dismissing the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja.

