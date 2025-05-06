Is Kagiso Rabada playing today's MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada is not playing today's IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Speaking at the toss, Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill said that the bowler is being given some time to get back into his groove.

The South African pacer played only two games for the franchise on March 25 and March 29 before returning home due to personal reasons. On May 3, though, the fast bowler issued an official statement through South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and revealed that he had tested positive for recreational drug use and was serving a provisional suspension. Rabada also issued an apology for his actions.

A report in ESPNcricinfo quoted a statement issued by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (SAIDS), which confirmed that the Proteas fast bowler had failed a doping test on January 21, after a game between MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants in the SA20. SAIDS notified the cricketer of the result on April 1 when Rabada was in India for the IPL.

On Monday, May 5, it was confirmed that the 29-year-old pacer had been cleared to play in the remainder of IPL 2025. Speaking on the eve of the Gujarat vs Mumbai clash at the Wankhede Stadium, GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki confirmed Rabada's availability and commented (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"...Kagiso has expressed regret at an error in judgement. He's made a telling statement. I read his statement, and I thought that his statement speaks volumes about the personality of the character that he is...But he is very much looking forward to getting back to playing the game he loves... We're just looking forward to having him back part of our group, having him back at practice."

In the two matches Rabada played for Gujarat at the start of the tournament, Rabada registered figures of 1-41 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 1-42 against Mumbai Indians (MI). In his absence, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have performed admirably for the Gujarat franchise. Prasidh is currently the Purple Cap holder with 19 wickets, while Siraj has picked up 14 scalps.

Kagiso Rabada's record in the IPL

Rabada made his IPL debut in the 2017 season for Delhi Capitals (DC). In 82 matches, he has claimed 119 wickets at an average of 22.29 and an economy rate of 8.53. The right-arm pacer has claimed six four-fers, with a best of 4-21.

Apart from Delhi and Gujarat, the South African fast bowler also represented the Punjab franchise from 2022 to 2024. In his overall T20 career, the fast bowler has claimed 278 wickets in 222 matches, averaging 23.33 at an economy rate of 8.02.

