Is Kagiso Rabada playing today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) speedster Kagiso Rabada has not been named in the playing XI for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. He has been replaced by Liam Livingstone in the playing XI for the do-or-die encounter.

Rabada has had a relatively solid campaign, bowling across all phases of the innings for PBKS. The right-arm pacer played a huge role in the side's win at the Chepauk recently, and also bowled well against CSK in the reverse fixture in Dharamsala, which his side lost.

Several were looking forward to Rabada's spell against the prolific RCB opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, but it was not to be. The ace Indian batter had recently gatecrashed Rabada's podcast appearance, leading the fans to expect another riveting battle between them on the field.

PBKS skipper Sam Curran stated during the toss that there were several changes to the playing XI following the recent heavy defeat to CSK. Since there was no mention of injury or any other issue, the changes were probably tactical to bolster the batting.

"Going to bowl. Looks like they've watered the wicket a bit, might be something early on. Looking to put RCB under pressure early. With the side we've picked today, looking to take wickets with the new ball. Pretty simple for us now - need few results to go for us and win our remaining games. Livingstone comes in for Rabada," Sam Curran said after opting to bowl first

PBKS and RCB are on the verge of elimination, and the side that tastes defeat this evening will officially join MI as the second team out of contention for the playoffs.

How does PBKS' bowling unit look in Rabada's absence?

PBKS have made some major changes to their bowling attack as left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar also missed out along with Kagiso Rabada. With Brar not in the playing XI, Rahul Chahar is the sole spin bowling option while the pace bowling unit has a new addition in Vidwath Kaverappa.

The Karnataka pacer has been one of the most consistent names in the domestic circuit and will be hoping to make an instant impression in the IPL as well. Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, who have been among the wickets this season, also mark their presence while skipper Sam Curran rounds up the bowling unit.

