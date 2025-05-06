Is Karn Sharma playing today's MI vs GT IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Karn Sharma is not part of the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. He is, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, and Ashwani Kumar.

The 37-year-old has played four matches for MI in IPL 2025 and has claimed six wickets at an economy rate of 8.40. He took his best bowling figures of the season in MI's previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1, where he claimed 3/23 in four overs.

This is Sharma's second stint with MI, having played for them in 2017 when the side won their third IPL title.

GT opt to bowl; Kagiso Rabada misses out on playing XI spot

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field first in the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. GT made one change to the side that beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on May 2. Left-arm seamer Arshad Khan was brought into the team, in place of Washington Sundar.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was eligible to play after serving out his provisional suspension, was not included in either the GT playing XI or the Impact Players list. Gill said that the pacer would need a few practice sessions to get back into the groove.

"Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options," Gill said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

MI did not make any changes to the playing XI that defeated RR on May 1. A win for either side on Tuesday could propel them to the top of the point table.

