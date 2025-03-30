Is KL Rahul playing today’s DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 30, 2025 15:25 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
KL Rahul during India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

After missing Delhi Capitals' (DC) opening match of IPL 2025, KL Rahul is all set to make his debut for the franchise today (March 30) against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Ad

Rahul was not available for selection during the match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last Monday due to the birth of his first child. He later joined the DC camp and will be available for the remaining games of IPL 2025.

KL Rahul captained the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise for the last three seasons before being released ahead of the mega-auction. DC then purchased him at the auction with a hefty paycheque of ₹14 crores. Rahul did not take up the leadership role, and the Capitals appointed Axar Patel as captain, who was retained for ₹16.50 crores. Faf du Plessis has been appointed as Axar's deputy for the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Sameer Rizvi makes way for KL Rahul" - DC captain Axar Patel on team changes at toss before IPL 2025 match vs SRH

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. He said that batting first would be a good option for the afternoon game. DC skipper Axar Patel also agreed to the same, saying that they would have batted first as well.

Ad

Speaking after losing the toss, DC skipper Axar Patel stated:

"We too would have batted first, but it's alright, we will get things going accordingly. We have planned well. Plans are that we need to be ahead of the situation, there is an aggressive mindset that we have. Sameer Rizvi makes way for KL Rahul."

Here are the combinations of both teams for today's IPL 2025 game:

Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, and Zeeshan Ansari.

Impact subsitutes: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, and Wiaan Mulder.

Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, and Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player Options: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donavan Ferreira, and Tripurana Vijay.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी