Is KL Rahul playing today’s DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

After missing Delhi Capitals' (DC) opening match of IPL 2025, KL Rahul is all set to make his debut for the franchise today (March 30) against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Rahul was not available for selection during the match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last Monday due to the birth of his first child. He later joined the DC camp and will be available for the remaining games of IPL 2025.

KL Rahul captained the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise for the last three seasons before being released ahead of the mega-auction. DC then purchased him at the auction with a hefty paycheque of ₹14 crores. Rahul did not take up the leadership role, and the Capitals appointed Axar Patel as captain, who was retained for ₹16.50 crores. Faf du Plessis has been appointed as Axar's deputy for the season.

"Sameer Rizvi makes way for KL Rahul" - DC captain Axar Patel on team changes at toss before IPL 2025 match vs SRH

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. He said that batting first would be a good option for the afternoon game. DC skipper Axar Patel also agreed to the same, saying that they would have batted first as well.

Speaking after losing the toss, DC skipper Axar Patel stated:

"We too would have batted first, but it's alright, we will get things going accordingly. We have planned well. Plans are that we need to be ahead of the situation, there is an aggressive mindset that we have. Sameer Rizvi makes way for KL Rahul."

Here are the combinations of both teams for today's IPL 2025 game:

SunRisers Hyderabad XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, and Zeeshan Ansari.

Impact subsitutes: Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, and Wiaan Mulder.

Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, and Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player Options: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donavan Ferreira, and Tripurana Vijay.

