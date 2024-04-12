Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match? 

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav returns to the playing XI for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 12.

Kuldeep was part of the playing XI in the initial couple of matches for the franchise. He ended with figures of 2/20 and 1/41 in DC's defeats to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) away from home.

However, the left-arm wrist spinner missed the team's home matches in Vizag against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His absence was put down to a niggle by DC skipper Rishabh Pant, and reports later stated that the setback is in fact a groin injury, that left him out of contention.

His absence continued as he was not part of the DC's away loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, but as confirmed by Rishabh Pant at the toss, he does return to the playing XI for DC as they hope for a revival in their campaign.

"We would have batted first as well but this is something you can't control. I think we are trying to find our best XI. Some of the initial players got injured and we have to look at backup options. We have two changes. Mukesh and Kuldeep comes back in. Definitely, it helps as these two are our key players," Rishabh Pant said during the toss after being put into bowl first by LSG.

Kuldeep Yadav will also hope to get into rhythm straightaway after a brief absence, particularly as his compatriots have got off to a good start in the IPL to stake a claim in the Team India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Who drops out of the DC playing XI for Kuldeep Yadav against LSG?

After conceding mammoth totals across back-to-back matches, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have revamped their playing XI, particularly the bowling attack. Bowling spearhead Anrich Nortje has been dropped and the second overseas pacer Jhye Richardson has also been excluded after having only recently made his debut.

In terms of the spin bowling department, Axar Patel retains his place, but all-rounder Lalit Yadav drops out to make room for the returning Kuldeep Yadav.

DC are yet to record a win against LSG in the IPL, with three losses on the trot against the KL Rahul-led side.