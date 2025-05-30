Is Kusal Mendis playing today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match?

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis was included in the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI for the IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The 30-year-old was roped in as a temporary replacement for Jos Buttler, who missed out on the playoffs due to England's white-ball series against West Indies.

Ad

Mendis has played 172 T20 matches and scored 4718 runs at a strike rate of 137.43. He has also made two hundreds, with a highest score of 105 not out.

GT aim to stay in hunt for IPL 2025 final with win over MI in Eliminator

After dominating large phases of the IPL 2025 group stages, Gujarat Titans suffered a minor blip, suffering consecutive losses to Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. It meant that instead of playing Qualifier 1, they had to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

Ad

Trending

GT finished the league phase third on the points table with 18 points in 14 matches. This will be the third time in four seasons, since debuting in 2022, that GT will play in the IPL playoffs. In 2022, they went on to win the title at home and in 2023, they lost to CSK in a dramatic final in Ahmedabad.

They missed out in 2024, when they finished eighth on the points table. It was also Shubman Gill's first season as GT captain after Hardik Pandya dramatically shifted franchises to play and captain the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

Gill has had a far better second season as GT skipper, both with tactics and with the bat. He is the second leading run-getter in IPL 2025, with 649 runs in 14 matches.

The winner in the eliminator on Friday will take on Punjab Kings in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1. The winner of that match will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Tuesday, June 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More