Is Marcus Stoinis playing today's PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis returned to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4. Stoinis was first dropped from the side for their home encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While the 35-year-old was added back to the lineup after their 16-run win over KKR at Mullanpur, he was again left out after their back-to-back games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The PBKS think tank has now handed Stoinis yet another opportunity to prove his worth by bringing him in for their clash with LSG. He has yet to make a significant impact so far this season.

The swashbuckling batter has scored just 67 runs across six innings at a strike rate of 152.27. The right-arm pacer hasn't picked up a single wicket so far in the edition.

LSG won the toss and elected to chose first in IPL 2025 match against PBKS

LSG captain Rishabh Pant chose to field first after winning the toss against PBKS. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer stated that he too would have elected to bowl first on the pitch.

Speaking about the playing combination and the conditions, Iyer said at the toss:

"We would have bowled as well. Absolutely the wicket was covered for a while. It was pouring yesterday and before as well. The grass looks a bit thick. Don't want to predict how the pitch is going to play, we are up for the competition. You have to take the positives and not dwell too much about how bad you have played. It's about enjoying each other’s success and keep motivating each other. Batting first, Stoinis comes in."

Here are the two playing XIs:

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

LSG: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Impact subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More