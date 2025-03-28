Is Matheesha Pathirana playing today's CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana makes his first appearance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) after being cleared to compete. The Sri Lankan international is part of the playing XI for the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

Pathirana was retained by CSK during the off-season, but had yet to feature for the side since midway through the 2024 season. He was ruled out of the final stages of the previous campaign due to an injury.

The speedster featured for CSK's sister franchise, Joburg Super Kings (JSK), in the SA20 2025 in January, but picked up an injury ahead of the IPL season. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had recently mentioned that Pathirana is recovering well, and could be in contention for the clash against RCB.

"Pathirana is recovering from injury," Fleming said (via The Indian Express).

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed Matheesha Pathirana's return during the toss.

"We have better plans for dew this time around. In the field we were slightly sitting behind. It will be a challenge against a good RCB side. We have to be a bit more clinical with the bat. We have one change. Pathirana comes in place for Ellis," Gaikwad said at the toss after opting to bowl first.

Matheerana spearheads the CSK pace bowling attack, accompanied by Khaleel Ahmed and Sam Curran. The Yellow Army are going with the spin-heavy approach at home, with the trio of R Ashwin, R Jadeja and Noor Ahmad being the frontline options along with Rachin Ravindra and Deepak Hooda as the part-time options.

Who did Matheesha Pathirana replace in the CSK Playing XI?

CSK had to sacrifice an overseas player from their winning combination against MI. The likes of Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran and Noor Ahmad retain their places in the playing XI, while Pathirana replaces Nathan Ellis in a straight swap in the pace bowling department.

RCB also head into the contest with a change to their bowling combination from the season opener. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was a doubt for the contest due to injury issues, recovers in time to replace Rasikh Dar in the playing XI.

