Is Mayank Yadav playing today's MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mayank Yadav makes it to the playing XI for the first time in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the crucial clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.

The right-arm pacer, who missed the tournament so far due to a lumbar stress injury, was undergoing rehab at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for a considerable time. He was only cleared to compete halfway through IPL 2025, after an unwelcome toe injury complicated and delayed his return to the cricketing field.

Despite making a full recovery, and being cleared to compete upon joining the squad ahead of the away clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he had only featured in the impact sub list until now. LSG preferred to use Ayush Badoni from the bench instead, courtesy of their poor batting displays in recent matches.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed Mayank Yadav's inclusion in the playing XI during the toss.

"Eventually, you have to play good cricket and take every day as a new one. Just one change - instead of Shardul, Mayank comes in. The thing we talked about was to stick together. We're just thinking about playing positive cricket," Rishabh Pant said after opting to bowl first.

LSG have battled issues with their pace-bowling department right from the start of the tournament. Along with Mayank Yadav, the likes of Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mohsin Khan were all out injured. Although Avesh Khan and Akash Deep returned, they have not been able to carry the bowling unit as hoped.

Shardul Thakur was roped in as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who failed to recover from his injury in time. Although the all-rounder showcased his spark in LSG's fine start to the season, his form has considerably dipped, with only one wicket in his last three appearances and an economy rate of 13.11.

With LSG's season delicately poised in a mid-table muddle, following two defeats in their last three games, they need Mayank Yadav's services more than ever.

Mayank Yadav set to play his first competitive match since October 2024

The right-arm pacer has had to deal with recurring injury problems before and after coming onto the scene. His short but stellar IPL 2024 campaign led to a national debut during the home series against Bangladesh. However, an injury led to another lengthy lay-off.

The upcoming clash against MI marks his first outing in almost half a year. Despite the gruelling heat, his express pace could come into play on the red soil surface at the Wankhede Stadium against the in-form MI batting outfit.

