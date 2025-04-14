Is Mitchell Marsh playing today's LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match?

In-form batter Mitchell Marsh is part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team for today's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Australian cricketer missed LSG previous match against Gujarat Titans (GT), which was also played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, since his daughter was not well.

Ad

At the toss for the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match, Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that Marsh is available for the game. In the Aussie star's absence, LSG picked Himmat Singh for the last match.

It was Pant, however, who opened the innings with Aiden Markram in Lucknow's chase of 181. While Markram scored a fluent 58 off 31 balls, Pant failed again, dismissed by Prasidh Krishna for 21. With Marsh making a return to the team for the match against CSK, LSG left Himmat out of the side.

Ad

Trending

Mitchell Marsh has been in excellent form with the bat for LSG in IPL 2025

Playing as a pure batter in IPL 2025 due to injury issues, Marsh has been in brilliant form for LSG in IPL 2025. In fact, he is currently third on the list of leading run-getters in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. In five innings, the right-handed batter has smashed 265 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 180.27, with the aid of four half-centuries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 33-year-old kicked off his IPL 2025 campaign with a smashing 72 off 36 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam, a knock which featured six fours and as many sixes. The batter followed it up with 52 off 31 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, slamming seven fours and two sixes.

Expand Tweet

After being dismissed for a duck in the home game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Marsh slammed 60 off just 31 balls in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI), which was also played at home. The 33-year-old registered his fourth half-century in five innings when he clobbered 81 off 48 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, striking six fours and five sixes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More