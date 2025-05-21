Is Mitchell Santner playing today's MI vs DC IPL 2025 match? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner returns to the playing XI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time since April 23. The New Zealand international replaces Corbin Bosch for the crucial virtual knockout clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

Ad

Santner had sustained an injury to his finger ahead of the home encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27. Since then, MI have primarily used Karn Sharma as their primary spinner, while squeezing out overs from Will Jacks as well. As far as the overseas all-rounder role was concerned, Corbin Bosch featured for the side in their recent set of matches.

The left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 59 and an economy rate of 8.28. He bowled an economic spell of 0-19 in his last appearance, which came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ad

Trending

MI skipper Hardik Pandya confirmed Mitchell Santner's inclusion as the sole change in the playing XI for the clash against DC.

"I don't think we have had a complete game. We want to tick all the boxes and tick all the boxes. I mean the crowd has been fantastic. They don't know the atmosphere and the love the crowd can give you here. Wankhede is always the best. Mitchell Santner comes back and Bosch misses out," Hardik Pandya said at the toss after being put into bat first.

Ad

DC also have had to make some changes to their side, with the most crucial one being the absence of Axar Patel, who is down with illness. In the all-rounder's absence, Faf du Plessis is leading the visitors.

Mitchell Santner had turned the game around for MI in the reverse fixture

The left-arm spinner ended with figures of 2-43 when MI last faced DC, but his contribution was far more than what those numbers suggest. His stunning delivery to dismiss the high-flying Karun Nair at the Arun Jaitley Stadium shifted the match towards MI's favor, who ended up winning by 12 runs.

Following that morale-boosting win, MI stitched together a run of five more wins in a row to stake their claim in the playoffs race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More