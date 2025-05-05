Is Mohammed Shami playing today's SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Mohammed Shami was not included in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. The pacer, however, was part of the Impact Players list along with Travis Head, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, and Wiaan Mulder.

Shami has had a difficult time with the ball in IPL 2025, having taken a mere nine wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 11.23. During the match against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on April 12, the pacer broke the record for the most runs conceded by an Indian bowler in IPL history when he gave away 75 runs in four overs.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra said that the 34-year-old has not been able to create any impact in the tournament, so far.

"In bowling, let's be very honest, Shami has been very, very lukewarm. He has not been able to make an impact at all. So that is one problem. Jaydev Unadkat is always efficient. Harshal Patel does his job. Pat Cummins has also been expensive this year," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowl first in must-win match against Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. Cummins felt that SRH had not had a complete game as a team in the tournament so far and praised the support at the Uppal Stadium.

"We've talked about a few things, haven't had a complete game yet. Want to do the basics well. It's about giving yourself the chance, everyone's a match-winner. We bat very deep. The support has been amazing, probably haven't had the results we wanted but the crowd has been amazing. Buzzing around in the field, that's one thing we can judge ourselves on," Cummins said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

Other notable exclusions from the SRH playing XI and Impact Players list were Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis, who were replaced by Abhinav Manohar and Sachin Baby.

