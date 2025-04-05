Is MS Dhoni captaining in today’s CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match?

MS Dhoni will not be making a return as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. There was intense speculation that the veteran might take up the leadership duties on a short-term basis during a time of crisis amid Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury scare.

Ad

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey had hinted that MS Dhoni could lead the side if Gaikwad does not recover from the blow sustained to his elbow during the loss to the Rajasthan Royals.

"Yeah, we're hoping he [Gaikwad] is going to try and have a bat today during training. His elbow is still a bit sore, but it's getting better every day. So, we're very hopeful that he'll be fine for tomorrow. We’ve got a young guy behind the stumps who might be up for the job. He’s got a bit of experience, so maybe he could do it," Hussey said during the pre-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Gaikwad, however, did turn up for the toss and proclaimed that he was fit to play and lead the side.

"The chat has always been positive. I feel fielding is something we can improve by the day, and we may not be the greatest fielding side, but we want to be proactive. The elbow is good. Two changes for us: Conway comes in for Jamie Overton, and Mukesh comes in for Tripathi," the CSK skipper said during the toss after DC elected to bat first.

Ad

Gaikwad had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni after the veteran quit the role ahead of the 2024 season. His final appearance as skipper came during the IPL 2023 final, which CSK won against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in IPL history, having led in 226 matches

The legendary wicket-keeper's astute captaincy has played a huge role in CSK's success in the IPL. He was the franchise's skipper right from the first season itself.

During CSK's infamous two-year suspension, Dhoni led the Rising Pune Supergiant for one season as well. His overall captaincy record in the IPL reads 133 wins in 226 matches with a win percentage of 58.84.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More