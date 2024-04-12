Is Mukesh Kumar playing today's LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar has returned to action after an injury break in IPL 2024 with tonight's contest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Mukesh did not feature in DC's opening match of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where his team lost by four wickets. He was then drafted into the playing XI for the next two games.

Kumar could not impress in the RR match, ending with costly figures of 4-0-49-1. He then made a strong comeback in the next game against CSK with an impactful spell of 3/21, helping DC register their first win in IPL 2024.

Unfortunately, Mukesh sustained an injury, forcing him to remain on the sidelines in the next two games of Delhi Capitals versus KKR and MI. DC suffered clinical losses in both games. DC's death overs bowling woes compounded in Mukesh's absence, with international bowler Anrich Nortje conceding more than 20 runs on multiple occasions in a single over.

Mukesh Kumar's availability for the LSG game is welcome news for DC, as he can deliver yorkers consistently, giving his side a decent option for the death overs.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest tonight. Speaking after losing the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant was glad to welcome back the key bowlers Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav into the side after their injury-forced absence. He said:

"We would have batted first as well but this is something you can't control. I think we are trying to find our best XI. Some of the initial players got injured and we have to look at backup options. We have two changes. Mukesh and Kuldeep comes back in. Definitely, it helps as these two are our key players."

Who did Mukesh Kumar replace in the DC playing XI for the IPL 2024 clash vs LSG?

After a disappointing bowling performance in their previous games, DC reinforced their attack by including two Team India bowlers for the match against LSG. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav replaced Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson in the bowling department. The Capitals used the two freed overseas slots to bolster their batting by picking up Shai Hope and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C)(WK), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Subs: Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C)(WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan

Impact Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry