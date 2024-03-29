Is Nitish Rana playing today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match? 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana was not present in the playing XI for the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The high-profile clash is underway at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

Rana, who has a relatively solid record against RCB, had an underwhelming start to the 2024 season after scoring nine runs in the last match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens. He was dismissed by Mayank Markande. However, it didn't hurt the team's cause as KKR ended up clinching all two points in a thrilling contest.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl, while mentioning the change in the playing XI that involves Nitish Rana.

"It is important to stay in the present. We have to see to it that we capitalize on the start we get and then maximise. The bowling - we've got one change. Anukul comes in. I am seriously confused over here. There are two teams given to me right now," Shreyas Iyer said during the toss.

Anukul Roy has played seven matches in his IPL career after making his debut in the 2019 edition. He has made a reputation for being a utility player as a left-arm spinner, and brings an electric presence to the ground with his fielding as well.

Nitish Rana reportedly misses out due to an injury

Shreyas Iyer did not mention Nitish Rana's absence or the reason behind the same during the toss. However, according to reports, it is understood that his unavailability for the RCB clash stems from a finger injury.

RCB have made a spirited start to the contest, despite losing Faf du Plessis to Harshit Rana in the second over. Virat Kohli has taken on Mitchell Starc from the other end with great success so far, resulting in the score reading 34/1 after three overs, at the time of writing.