Is Phil Salt playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Phil Salt has recovered from his illness to make it to the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, May 23.

The Englishman had last played in the tournament on April 24, during the away clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RCB head coach Andy Flower had confirmed Phil Salt's availability ahead of the contest that was shifted out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at the eleventh hour.

"Additionally, Salt, who had been sick, got a chance to recharge his batteries and is now back at full force,” Flower had said during the pre-match press conference (via Sportstar).

Phil Salt was not selected for England's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, making him available for the remainder of the league stage as well as the playoffs. His teammate, Jacob Bethell, however, departs after the clash against SRH to join the national squad.

RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma mentioned that Rajat Patidar would be playing as an impact player while Mayank Agarwal features for the first time in the season for the injured Devdutt Padikkal.

"We want to win every game, both league games and the playoffs and win the game. It's the same combination as the last game against CSK - Rajat will be the impact player. Unfortunately Devdutt got injured so Mayank replaces him," Sharma said after opting to bowl first.

In Salt's absence, RCB had been used Jacob Bethell as Virat Kohli's opening partner. The all-rounder proved to be handy, scoring 67 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 171.79.

Phil Salt has scored 239 runs in nine matches in IPL 2025

The opening batter's aggressive style of play has been integral for RCB this season. His ability to take initiative against the bowlers from the word go has delivered some quickfire starts, which the other in-form batters have capitalised on.

Salt has recorded 239 runs in the season so far at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 168.30, including a couple of fifties.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C)(WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

