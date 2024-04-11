Is Piyush Chawla playing today's MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match?

Piyush Chawla has been left out of Mumbai Indians playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 11). Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal replaced Chawla in the team.

The development came as Chawla returned wicketless in his last two games. The leg-spinner has managed two wickets in four games this season so far.

At the toss, MI captain Hardik Pandya said:

"One change - Shreyas Gopal comes in place of PC."

It's worth mentioning that Shreyas Gopal was bought by MI for INR 20 lakh ahead of the 2024 season. The 30-year-old has scalped 49 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.11 in the tournament's history. He will now look to deliver for Mumbai after getting his first opportunity in IPL after the 2022 season.

Hardik Pandya and Co. opt to bowl against RCB in IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL on Thursday. The all-rounder said that they would look to consolidate following their first win of the 2024 season against Delhi Capitals, whom they beat by 29 runs. That came after MI lost to Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in their first three matches.

Skipper Pandya said at the toss:

"We will bowl first. It looks like a similar track, but it might get better to bat on under lights. There was a bit of dew as well, so chasing could be a better option. The mood before and after the win was different, we'll need to start well, put the pressure and then take the game forward."

He continued:

"We got the highest score without anyone getting to 50, that gives you plenty of confidence. Bowling well in the powerplay was crucial."

On the other hand, RCB made three changes by including debutant Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Faf du Plessis and Co. are searching for their first win following three consecutive losses against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively.

Follow the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and updates here.