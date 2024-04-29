Prithvi Shaw returned to Delhi Capitals (DC)'s playing 11 for their IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

Shaw missed the previous game against the Mumbai Indians and DC didn't specify any injury concerns, making it seem like he was dropped. Before the match, the right-handed opener was also seen having an animated chat with head coach Ricky Ponting, which made some experts believe the youngster wasn't happy.

“There’s no reason for such discussions to happen on the field,” former India opener Aakash Chopra said on JioCinema. “If this was a last-minute call, it’s a big mismanagement. Such things should be communicated well in advance. Shaw was retained by the franchise and has performed decently, so his absence is baffling.”

Suresh Raina also echoed his sentiments, saying:

“Shaw deserved to know about his exclusion earlier. Ponting’s conversation with him should have happened in private, not on the field. Pre-match meetings are for a reason. Was Shaw dropped, or is he injured? The lack of clarity is unacceptable.”

Prithvi Shaw hasn't been at his best in IPL 2024, aggregating 185 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 180. His entry led to the dropping of promising wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra who didn't even get to bat against MI.

DC would hope, though, that Shaw could bring to the fore his usual form against KKR. In 10 matches, he has 415 runs against the two-time champions at an average of 41.50, striking at 167.34.

DC look brilliant with Prithvi Shaw's return

The right-handed opener would now form an explosive partnership with the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk at the top of the order. They'll be followed by a host of young batters till the end of the batting lineup.

DC's Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, and Khaleel Ahmed.

