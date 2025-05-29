Is Rajat Patidar playing today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between PBKS and RCB?

Rajat Patidar is all set to feature in today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The game is taking place in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

In fact, Rajat Patidar also returns as RCB captain, as he walked out at the toss alongside PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. Nursing a finger injury, Patidar played the last two matches as an impact player with Jitesh Sharma being the stand-in captain.

However, his return as captain could mean that he is now fully fit. Patidar has been exceptional with his captaincy this season, leading RCB to the playoffs. Having him on the field will be a major boost for the side in an important game.

While he has not fired with the bat in the last few matches, he will be keen to lead from the front and deliver in this contest to take his team to the final.

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

RCB Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

Can Rajat Patidar deliver with the bat in a big game for RCB?

Rajat Patidar began the IPL 2025 season on a brilliant note and looked as though he had continued from where he left off last year. However, as the season has progressed, the star batter has struggled to find his rhythm and score runs in the middle.

In their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as well, he made 14 runs off seven balls but failed to build on it. So far this season, the right-hander has made only 271 runs from 13 innings at an average of 22.58 and a strike-rate of 140.41 with just two half-centuries, both coming in the early half of the season.

As the winner of the first qualifier heads directly to the final, Patidar will have the responsibility to come good in the middle order. He will have to find a way to put his poor form behind and get going with the bat in a big game.

