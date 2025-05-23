Is Rajat Patidar playing today's RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Rajat Patidar has been included as an impact player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their pivotal IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23. Due to inclement weather forecast in Bengaluru, the game will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Earlier, there were doubts regarding Patidar's availability as he sustained a finger injury during RCB's last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. The tournament's suspension allowed Patidar to recover from injury and return to training on Thursday (May 15).
Jitesh Sharma will captain RCB in place of Patidar in this game. Here's what the wicketkeeper-batter said during the toss (via Cricbuzz):
"It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs. The management has taken care of the players. We have a good atmosphere and culture. We want to win every game and win the cup. Rajat Patidar is the impact player. Mayank comes in for Padikkal."
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (c& wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.
Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.
How has Rajat Patidar performed in IPL 2025?
Ahead of IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar was inducted as RCB's new captain, signifying the franchise's trust in his talent and leadership skills.
However, Patidar has been mediocre with his performances so far this season. He has garnered 239 runs in 10 games at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 140.58.
Rajat Patidar registered his finest knock of 64 off 32 balls against the Mumbai Indians, which helped the side win by 12 runs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS