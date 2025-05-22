Is Ravi Bishnoi playing today's GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match? 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi is on the impact sub list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The Rishabh Pant-led side have a spin bowling crisis on their hands with Digvesh Rathi suspended for this contest due disciplinary reasons.

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. LSG's playing XI while batting first is naturally a bowler short, but it remains to be seen whether Ravi Bishnoi would be the impact sub when they come onto bowl, especially after Rishabh Pant mentioned left-arm pacer Akash Singh as one of the changes to the side.

In their current playing XI, LSG have all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as a spin bowling option. Himmat Singh also makes his way into the side to bolster the batting unit, as David Miller is on the impact sub list with four overseas names already on the team sheet.

It is to be noted that LSG have been eliminated from the playoffs race following a loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. They will play their last league match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 27, which will also be the last match before the knockouts begin.

Ravi Bishnoi has had an IPL 2025 campaign to forget

LSG had retained the wrist spinner for INR 11 crore after the 2024 season. However, he has not justified the price tag with his performances in the ongoing campaign.

Bishnoi conceded 26 runs off his solitary over during the loss to SRH, after being hit for a barrage of sixes by Abhishek Sharma. The spinner has taken nine wickets in 11 matches at an average of 44.56, and an economy rate of 10.84.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(wk, c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke

Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni

