Is Ravichandran Ashwin playing today's CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Ravichandran Ashwin was not named in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) starting XI for their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 25. The veteran off-spinner's name, however, featured in the list of impact substitutes.

SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. Ashwin could be added to the side as an impact substitute in the run chase. The other four players on the list are Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a tidy spell in CSK's previous outing, registering figures of 4-0-25-0 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. It is worth mentioning that he was used as an impact substitute in that fixture.

Chennai made three changes to their lineup for their clash with Hyderabad. Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar made way for Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda. Here are the two playing XIs for the match:

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.

CSK: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Ravichandran Ashwin has yet to live up to fans' expectations in IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin's homecoming was a big talking point ahead of the IPL 2025 after he was signed by CSK at ₹9.75 crore at the mega auction. However, his second stint with the five-time champions has been an underwhelming one, so far.

The seasoned campaigner has picked up five wickets across seven outings at an economy rate of 9.29. With the bat, he has mustered just 12 runs from two innings. He was even dropped from the team for their away encounter against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK are in need of a miraculous turnaround at this juncture. With just two wins from eight games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

