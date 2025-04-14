Is Ravichandran Ashwin playing today's LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match? 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 14, 2025 19:26 IST
R Ashwin
R Ashwin has not been included in the playing XI for the CSK vs LSG IPL 2025 match (Image Credit: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is not part of the playing XI for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match will soon get underway at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, April 14.

CSK have been forced to change their combination following a concerning five-game losing run. R Ashwin has not had an ideal start to his second stint with the franchise after a big-money move during the mega auction. The off-spinner, with only five wickets in six matches, with an economy rate of 9.90. He has struggled to impose himself in the middle overs, and has been taken on by the opposition batters when introduced in the powerplay.

CSK stand-in skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that R Ashwin is not part of the playing XI for the match against LSG. It is yet to be known whether the veteran was dropped because of form or team combination, or because of an injury concern.

"I think what is important is to set the right temperament. We've not been consistent with the bat. We need to express ourselves with the bat. We need to play a few big shots now. We have a couple of changes. Shaik Rasheed comes in place of Devon Conway and Jamie Overton comes in for Ashwin," MS Dhoni said at the toss after opting to bowl first.
As revealed above, Ashwin's replacement is not a like-for-like one as CSK have opted to field only two frontline spinners, while adding a pace bowling all-rounder for balance and depth.

Jamie Overton was part of the CSK playing XI during the loss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. On that occasion, he finished with figures of 0-30 in two overs, and scored an unbeaten 11 off four balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin conceded 30 runs in three overs in CSK's heavy defeat to KKR in IPL 2025

Ashwin had a forgettable match with both bat and ball during CSK's recent humbling defeat at home to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Promoted to No.6 in the batting order, he was dismissed after scoring just one run off seven deliveries.

He did not fare any better with the ball as he ended with figures of 0-30 off three overs. KKR chased down the 104-run target with ease to hand CSK their third successive loss at the Chepauk.

Edited by Gokul Nair
bell-icon Manage notifications