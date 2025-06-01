Is Reece Topley playing today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

Mumbai Indians have picked Reece Topley in their playing XI for the IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Punjab Kings. The England bowler, who hasn't featured this season at all, replaces Richard Gleeson for the all-important game against Punjab on Sunday, June 1, at Ahmedabad.
Notably, Gleeson had only come in for Deepak Chahar for Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans. Chahar's left leg is still under recovery, while Gleeson sustained a hamstring strain while bowling the 20th over against the Gujarat Titans.
Gleeson, who had made his debut for the Mumbai Indians, delivered a decent spell under dewy conditions in Mullanpur, snaring figures of 3.3-0-39-1. The Englishman took the crucial wicket of B Sai Sudharsan for 80 when the latter tried to scoop the ball and missed it completely.
With Gleeson unfit, Topley has got his maiden cap for the Mumbai Indians and could take the new ball alongside fellow left-arm seamer Trent Boult. The 31-year-old was picked up in the auction for ₹75 lakh.
Reece Topley's IPL record
Although Topley made his IPL debut in 2023, the Englishman has played only five matches thus far, all of them coming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has taken as many wickets in those IPL fixtures at 36.4. Topley also hasn't played for England since November 2024.
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will battle for a place in the final on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings are reeling from their eight-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur.
Mumbai hold some momentum coming into the Qualifier 2 clash after they held their nerves in the Eliminator. However, the Mumbai Indians lost to the Punjab Kings in the only time they faced off in the league stage this term.
