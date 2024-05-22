Is there a reserve day for today’s RR vs RCB Eliminator match in IPL 2024?

A faltering Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. This is a must-win clash for both RR and RCB, as only the winner will stay alive in the competition, while the loser will be knocked out.

Rajasthan Royals have had an IPL campaign of two extreme halves. They won eight of their first nine matches and were firm contenders to finish in the top-two. However, Sanju Samson and co. slipped miserably towards the end of the league stage, losing four straight matches. They need to lift themselves in the Eliminator, else it would be the end of the story for them in IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers, meanwhile, have taken the reverse route to reach the playoffs. They lost seven of their first eight matches and seemed down and out. However, RCB made an unexpected and incredible comeback to win six games in a row. They not only beat Chennai Super Kings in their last league match but also surpassed them on net run rate to clinch a top-four berth.

Fans will hope for a great tussle between Rajasthan and Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator and for the rain to stay away. A few of the matches towards the end of the league stage were affected due to weather conditions.

As per the IPL 2024 Match Playing conditions, extra time of up to 120 minutes (two hours) is available for playoff matches, in case the start of play is delayed or suspended for any reason. For league matches, an extra time of 60 minutes was allocated.

As per clause 13.7.3 (Extra Time), the provision of 120 minutes will be utilized first in case of a delayed start, followed by the time allocated for ‘time outs’ and then the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

The rule also adds that, for IPL 2024 playoff matches, apart from the extra time, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed).

What happens if the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match cannot be completed?

As per rules in place for IPL 2024 playoffs, in case a match cannot be completed [minimum of five overs per side], a Super Over/ Super Overs will be played.

If weather doesn't permit even the Super Over/ Super Overs, the winner of the game will be decided on the basis of who finished higher in the IPL 2024 league points table.

If we talk about the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator match, Rajasthan Royals will progress to Qualifier 2 in case of a washout. Rajasthan finished third in the points table after the league stage, while Bengaluru ended fourth.

