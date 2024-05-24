Is there a reserve day for today’s SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The SRH vs RR clash will decide who faces Kolkata Knight Riders in the final, which will also be played in Chennai on May 26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad went down to KKR by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Hyderabad were bowled out for 159 in 19.3 overs. Kolkata chased down the target with ease, cruising to victory in 13.4 overs.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, stunned a rampant Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad. Batting first, RCB were held to 172-8. RR had a few nervous moments in the chase but got home by four wickets in 19 overs.

Hyderabad and Rajasthan produced a thriller in the league stage of IPL 2024, with SRH sneaking home by one run. Fans will hope that weather doesn't interrupt proceedings in Qualifier 2 as another entertaining contest is on the cards.

As per the IPL 2024's Match Playing conditions, in case of a delayed start due to any reason, extra time of up to 120 minutes has been allotted for playoff matches. For league games, the allocation was only for 60 minutes.

As per clause 13.7.3 (Extra Time), in case of delayed start in an IPL 2024 playoffs match, the provision of additional 120 minutes will be utilized. Further, if needed the time allocated for ‘time outs’ can also be used followed by the reduction in the innings change interval (if applicable).

The rule also states that if an IPL 2024 playoff match cannot be completed even after usage of extra time, there may be reserve days (on which an incomplete playoff match shall be completed).

What happens if the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match cannot be completed?

As per IPL 2024's Match Playing conditions, if a playoff match cannot be completed (minimum of five overs per side) even on the reserve day, a Super Over/ Super Overs will be played.

In case weather doesn't allow Super Over/ Super Overs to be conducted, the winner of the match will be decided on the basis of how the teams were ranked in the IPL 2024 points table after the league stage.

In reference to Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad will progress to the final, while Rajasthan Royals will be knocked out if the game has to be decided on the basis of league rankings. Hyderabad finished second in the points table, while Rajasthan were third.

