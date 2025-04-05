Is Ruturaj Gaikwad playing today’s CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 5) after overcoming a fitness issue. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will play host to this game.

Ad

Gaikwad's participation in the fixture was in doubt over the past few days as he suffered a hand injury during the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Some reports claimed that he might miss the game due to the same reason, but Ruturaj recovered in time and passed the fitness test to make himself available for today's match.

It is great news for CSK and their fans, as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been their standout batter this season, scoring 116 runs from three games, including two half-centuries.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat first in the match, considering that the pitch might slow down in the second innings.

"We were looking to bat first as well" - CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss of IPL 2025 match vs DC

Ad

Speaking after losing the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that he would also have opted to bat first but expressed confidence in doing well either way. He said:

"We were looking to bat first as well. It is not too sunny, so I do not think it will change much. You always want momentum in T20 cricket, but it was an improved performance in bowling and batting, and everyone is eager to improve. The chat has always been positive."

Ad

"I feel fielding is something we can improve by the day, and we may not be the greatest fielding side, but we want to be proactive. The elbow is good. Two changes for us: Conway comes in for Jamie Overton, and Mukesh comes in for Tripathi," he added.

Here are the combinations of both teams for today's IPL 2025 game:

Ad

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Choudhary.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, and Nathan Ellis.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohit Sharma.

Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, and Tripurana Vijay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 28 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More