"IS SAAL CUP LOLLIPOOOOPPP" - Top 10 funny RCB memes after their dismal loss vs RR in Eliminator of IPL 2024 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were eliminated from IPL 2024 after suffering a four-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. It was a heartbreaking result for RCB, who reached the playoffs with a lot of hope and momentum following a six-match winning streak.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Eliminator. Although the likes of Virat Kohli (33), Rajat Patidar (34), Mahipal Lomror (32), and Cameron Green (27) got starts, none of them could kick on and play a big knock, resulting in RCB posting 172/8 in 20 overs.

RCB's bowling department then tried their best to defend the target but failed. Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) provided a decent platform at the top for RR, while Riyan Parag (36), Shimron Hetmyer (26), and Rovman Powell (16*) finished the match with impactful contributions.

RCB once again finished trophyless after a promising campaign with spirited performances. Fans took to social media platforms to express their reactions by sharing memes following the Bengaluru franchise's loss in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We were a bit short with the bat" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis acknowledged that they posted a below-par total, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

"I think with the dew coming in we probably felt we were a bit short with the bat. We felt like we had to push a few more runs to be competitive. I don't think we were too many runs shy of what was a good score on that pitch. But credit to the guys for how they fought and that's what you can ask for, a great fit. We knew we had to be more than the score we got to challenge them but on a normal occasion it was a par score," he said.

Reflecting on his team's comeback after a dismal show in the first half of this season, Du Plessis added:

"I am extremely proud. A lot of other teams, the wheels would have probably fallen off after one from nine (eight games). Credit to the boys to fight and give everything we have. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. It's a sad ending - when it goes like that (six wins in a row) you wonder if it's possibly written in the stars and if there's something special."

Who should be retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback