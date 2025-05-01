Is Sanju Samson playing today's RR vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson misses out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. Riyan Parag continues to lead RR in Samson's absence. The hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The 30-year-old Samson has not played for the franchise since suffering a side strain while attempting a cut shot during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16.

Head coach Rahul Dravid said that Samson was recovering well, but the management was not willing to rush him back into action.

“Sanju is recovering well but we just have to take it day-by-day. It’s a side-strain and sometimes these side strains can be a bit tricky and we don’t want to harm him in the long run. We are monitoring it on a daily basis and we will see how it pulls up. Every day we get reports whether he is available or not so we will take it day-by-day and see how he goes but he is very well looked after,” Dravid said on the eve of the match on Wednesday, April 30.

After a commanding win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 28, Rajasthan Royals (RR) face yet another must-win game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. RR are currently in eighth place on the points table, with six points in 10 matches.

The headline act in their previous match against GT was provided by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made a 38-ball 101, breaking a plethora of records in the process.

After their match against MI on Thursday, RR will travel to Kolkata to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 4. Their last match in the league phase of IPL 2025 will be against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Saturday, May 16.

