Is Shubman Gill playing today's GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was declared fit to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The right-handed batter walked out for the toss with SRH captain Pat Cummins.

The 25-year-old had not taken the field in the second innings of his team's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, April 28. He revealed that he had suffered back spasms after batting against RR which prevented him from taking the field.

"Felt a little back spasm in my back and we have a game couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance," Gill said at the post-match presentation on Monday via Cricbuzz.

GT director of cricket Vikram Solanki had expressed confidence that Gill would be fit to play the match on Friday.

“His fitness, there was a bit of a back spasm. We’re just trying to be careful with it. He'll be at training today. We'll just see where he's at. We're reasonably confident that he's going to be OK,” he said on Thursday via India Today.

SRH in must-win territory against GT at Ahmedabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head into their clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, needing a win to stay alive in the competition. The 2024 IPL runners-up are currently in ninth place on the points table with six points after nine matches.

In the reverse fixture between these two teams, GT defeated SRH by seven wickets in Hyderabad. Mohammed Siraj put in a Player of the Match performance, claiming figures of 4/17 in four overs. Gill (61 off 43 balls) and Washington Sundar (49 off 29 balls) starred with the bat to help their side chase down the target of 153 runs for victory.

