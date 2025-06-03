Is Suyash Sharma playing today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg spinner Suyash Sharma's name was missing from the team's playing XI for the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. The summit clash is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
While Suyash was absent from the RCB playing XI, his name featured in the list of impact substitutes. With PBKS winning the toss and electing to bat first, the youngster could still be drafted in during the run chase in place of a batter.
It is worth mentioning that Suyash came in as the impact substitute the last time RCB bowled second this season. Also, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar confirmed that they were going with the same team, indicating that the 22-year-old will come in as an impact substitute.
Suyash was roped in by the franchise at ₹2.60 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. He has bagged eight wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 8.81.
Here are the two playing XIs for the IPL 2025 final:
RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.
Impact subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.
PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar.
Suyash Sharma was the Player of the Match when RCB took on PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1
RCB advanced to the final with a dominant eight-wicket victory over PBKS at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Suyash Sharma stole the show with his bowling exploits in the crucial encounter.
He picked up the wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan, finishing with figures of 3-0-17-3. The bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful spell.
PBKS were bundled out for a paltry score of 101. RCB chased the target in 10 overs, thanks to opener Phil Salt's unbeaten 56-run knock from 27 balls.
