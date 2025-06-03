Is Suyash Sharma playing today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) leg spinner Suyash Sharma's name was missing from the team's playing XI for the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. The summit clash is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

While Suyash was absent from the RCB playing XI, his name featured in the list of impact substitutes. With PBKS winning the toss and electing to bat first, the youngster could still be drafted in during the run chase in place of a batter.

It is worth mentioning that Suyash came in as the impact substitute the last time RCB bowled second this season. Also, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar confirmed that they were going with the same team, indicating that the 22-year-old will come in as an impact substitute.

Ad

Trending

Suyash was roped in by the franchise at ₹2.60 crore during the IPL 2025 auction. He has bagged eight wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 8.81.

Here are the two playing XIs for the IPL 2025 final:

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Ad

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar.

Suyash Sharma was the Player of the Match when RCB took on PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

RCB advanced to the final with a dominant eight-wicket victory over PBKS at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Suyash Sharma stole the show with his bowling exploits in the crucial encounter.

Ad

He picked up the wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan, finishing with figures of 3-0-17-3. The bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful spell.

PBKS were bundled out for a paltry score of 101. RCB chased the target in 10 overs, thanks to opener Phil Salt's unbeaten 56-run knock from 27 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More