Is T Natarajan playing today's DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan is a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Capitals are playing their first game of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 24, in Vizag.

Natarajan is not playing the ongoing fixture as he was not picked in the playing 11. Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first. He did not mention any reason as to why the left-arm pacer is not playing in today's match.

However, T Natarajan did have certain fitness issues while practicing in Delhi's pre-season camp where he was seen bowling with a shortened run-up.

Natarajran adds immense strength and variety to their pace attack along with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar in the mix.

The Delhi Capitals are yet to win an IPL title and will hope to go the distance this time around.

What is T Natarajan's IPL record?

T Natarajan was released by the SunRisers Hyderabad after the 2024 season. The Delhi Capitals splurged a handsome amount of ₹10.75 crores to acquire his services during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Natarajan made his IPL debut in 2017 when he played for the Punjab Kings. However, he featured in only two games that season. He then moved to SRH in 2020 and became a core member of their bowling unit.

The left-arm pacer impressed in his first season for SRH with 16 wickets from as many matches. He has been a consistent wicket-taker and is known for his variations and ability to bowl yorkers at the death.

Overall, he has played 61 IPL matches and has grabbed 67 wickets at an average of 29.38 and economy rate of 8.83 with best figures of 4/19. Last season, he managed to pick up 19 wickets from 14 games.

While the Delhi Capitals will have to wait a little longer for him to take the field for them this season, they will expect him to deliver just like the previous season.

