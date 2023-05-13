"Is third umpire drunk?" - Fans brutally slam third umpire after his two horrible decisions against SRH in their IPL 2023 clash vs LSG

The third umpire Yeshwant Barde faced the wrath of fans after he made a couple of highly questionable decisions against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team on Saturday, May 13.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are squaring off in the 58th match of IPL 2023 today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Abhishek Sharma departed early in the third after a 19-run opening partnership. Anmolpreet Singh (36) and Rahul Tripathi (20) took their side to 56 in 5.4 overs before the latter perished, trying to score quickly.

Aiden Markram (28) looked in decent touch this afternoon after a couple of failures. However, Krunal Pandya dismissed him and Glenn Phillips off successive balls in the 13th over to reduce SRH to 115/5.

Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Abdul Samad (37*) rescued their side with a decent partnership of 58 runs for the sixth wicket. Both played flamboyant strokes and scored at a brisk pace. They were coasting along until the third umpire made a horrible decision against them.

Avesh Khan bowled a high full toss, which clearly was above the waist of Abdul Samad. The on-field umpire deemed it a no-ball immediately but LSG opted for a DRS. The third umpire surprised everyone and reversed the on-field decision.

He made a similarly questionable decision in the final over by not giving a high bouncer as wide. Fans were frustrated after witnessing such defective umpiring decisions and expressed their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Not some great umpiring there but you have to accept it and move on" - SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen

Speaking during the mid-innings break, SRH keeper Heinrich Klaasen expressed disappointment with the third umpire's decisions. Klaasen and Samad lifted SRH to a competitive total of 182/6 in the end.

Reflecting on the first innings, Klaasen said:

"Not some great umpiring there but you have to accept it and move on. Hopefully, the umpiring stays consistent."

On the nature of the surface, he added:

"The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was a bit of spin and a decent amount of bounce. Two rippers against Markram and Phillips broke a little bit of momentum. [Plans for bowlers] The wicket is starting to turn a little bit and it's difficult to hit the hard-length balls. So, let's see what happens."

