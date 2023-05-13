Create

"Is third umpire drunk?" - Fans brutally slam third umpire after his two horrible decisions against SRH in their IPL 2023 clash vs LSG

By Balakrishna
Modified May 13, 2023 18:16 IST
Fans troll third umpire for his poor decision making on Saturday.
The third umpire Yeshwant Barde faced the wrath of fans after he made a couple of highly questionable decisions against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team on Saturday, May 13.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are squaring off in the 58th match of IPL 2023 today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Abhishek Sharma departed early in the third after a 19-run opening partnership. Anmolpreet Singh (36) and Rahul Tripathi (20) took their side to 56 in 5.4 overs before the latter perished, trying to score quickly.

Aiden Markram (28) looked in decent touch this afternoon after a couple of failures. However, Krunal Pandya dismissed him and Glenn Phillips off successive balls in the 13th over to reduce SRH to 115/5.

Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Abdul Samad (37*) rescued their side with a decent partnership of 58 runs for the sixth wicket. Both played flamboyant strokes and scored at a brisk pace. They were coasting along until the third umpire made a horrible decision against them.

Avesh Khan bowled a high full toss, which clearly was above the waist of Abdul Samad. The on-field umpire deemed it a no-ball immediately but LSG opted for a DRS. The third umpire surprised everyone and reversed the on-field decision.

He made a similarly questionable decision in the final over by not giving a high bouncer as wide. Fans were frustrated after witnessing such defective umpiring decisions and expressed their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

How can the 3rd umpire take that long to make the wrong decision? #noball #SRHvLSG
Umpire: "Batsman is jumping so it's a fair delivery"Wasn't it supposed to be crouching for a fair delivery? #SRHvLSG #SRHvsLSG https://t.co/V8AdTrYMDA
If the batter's feet are up in the air and the ball is still crossing at his head height, shouldn't it be wide?Bizarre calls by the 3rd umpire in consecutive overs.
Swann : Someone go to the third umpire and check what's in his flaskHe is going bonkers 🤣🤣🤣🤣
That's a joke form 3rd umpire, it's clearly No ballHorrible 3rd umpiring and this ball tracking technology.#SRHvLSG #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 https://t.co/tZ5qSPgvoJ
Third umpire to on field umpire:That's a fair delivery since Batter is crouched when ball passes him.#SRHvLSG #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/aSKf6lyFZV
Third Umpire Yeshwant Barde has been horrible. 🤦‍♂️If the first was a legal delivery as batsmen slightly crouched, the second one is illegal as batsmen jumped. Double standards by the 3rd Umpire. 😡The standard of Indian umpires definitely needs to improve.#SRHvLSG #IPL2023 https://t.co/XYXMZozdkM
Scenes in Hyderabad:3rd Umpire gives this as a fair delivery.- The Hyderabad crowd starts chanting 'Kohli, Kohli'.Why Why Why ?😂 https://t.co/gqQ1UnzwVp
What is the third umpire smoking?
Third umpire needs 4th umpire.
No rule, logic, rational can explain how that wasn't a wide. After watching in replay how can a professional umpire be this blind to give back to back horrible decision. #SRHvLSG https://t.co/QHLxTSNLNF
Is third umpire drunk? Another drunk decision? That was a no ball. It was clearly above the waist. How can you not give it no ball. Sack these guys . Stop getting high while working . Who is this joker umpire?
After a controversial reversal of no ball decision by the third umpire, the SRH fans in the stadium are showing their frustrations at the LSG dugout. The crowd was also chanting, "Kohli, Kohli" towards Gambhir in the dugout 😂 https://t.co/Xkiuhp0lxK
18.3 -The batsman is CROUCHING, it's a fair delivery19.2 -The batsman is JUMPING, it's a fair deliveryThis 3rd Umpire 🤣🤣🤣
@mufaddal_vohra The 3rd Umpire should tell the Twitter Youth what weed he is smoking. He's on some High alright.
Is umpire blind? https://t.co/6M20iN3oXN
nothing special, just two fair deliveries #SRHvsLSG #NoBall https://t.co/Xga2UInUmO
Brainless Umpiring, this is why too much technology is sometimes counter-productive. #SRHvsLSG https://t.co/EjL15enRKK
@LucknowIPL @SunRisers Umpires paid well by goenka i guess 😒
@LucknowIPL @SunRisers This was a clear noball. WELL PAID LSG and GAUTAM GAMBHIR https://t.co/aL6rpZKGUe

"Not some great umpiring there but you have to accept it and move on" - SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen

Speaking during the mid-innings break, SRH keeper Heinrich Klaasen expressed disappointment with the third umpire's decisions. Klaasen and Samad lifted SRH to a competitive total of 182/6 in the end.

Reflecting on the first innings, Klaasen said:

"Not some great umpiring there but you have to accept it and move on. Hopefully, the umpiring stays consistent."

On the nature of the surface, he added:

"The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was a bit of spin and a decent amount of bounce. Two rippers against Markram and Phillips broke a little bit of momentum. [Plans for bowlers] The wicket is starting to turn a little bit and it's difficult to hit the hard-length balls. So, let's see what happens."

Do you think the umpire made mistakes in the first innings of today's clash? Sound off in the comments section.

