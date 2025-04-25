Is Travis Head playing today's CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Travis Head was excluded from the playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. He was, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, and Wiaan Mulder.
SRH captain Pat Cummins was not asked about the team changes for the match on Friday, hence the reason behind Head's omission was unknown at the time of writing.
The 31-year-old has had a mixed time with the bat in IPL 2025. He has made two 50+ scores in the tournament, but has fallen thrice for a single-digit score. He was dismissed for a duck in SRH's previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.
Head's highest score in IPL 2025 came in his team's tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals, where he made 67 off 31 balls to lay the foundation for SRH to reach 286/6 after 20 overs.
SRH strike off the first ball as Mohammed Shami removes CSK's Shaikh Rasheed
Cummins' decision to bowl first after winning the toss was vindicated as early as the first ball of the innings. Mohammed Shami dismissed CSK opener Shaik Rasheed for a first-ball duck with a lovely outswinger to give the visitors the perfect start to the innings.
CSK made two changes from the team that lost to Mumbai Indians on Sunday April 20, bringing in Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda for Rachin Ravindra and Vijay Shankar.
Captain MS Dhoni said that he was not sure of how the wicket would behave.
"We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best, I feel the old red soil wicket was a good one, the one before 2010 Champions League," Dhoni said at the toss via Cricbuzz.
At the time of writing, CSK were 27 for 1 after three overs, with Ayush Mhatre and Sam Curran at the crease.
