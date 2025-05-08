Is Vipraj Nigam playing today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

By Shankar
Modified May 08, 2025 20:41 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Vipraj Nigam in action for Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam was omitted from their playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8. He was replaced by Madhav Tiwari in the XI.

Ad

Nigam, however, was part of the Impact Players list with Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar and Tripurna Vijay. Nigam has taken 11 wickets in 11 matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.48. He has also scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 179.41.

DC captain Axar Patel did not give the reason behind Nigam's exclusion from the playing XI.

PBKS opt to bat first in rain-delayed start at Dharamsala

Earlier, persistent rain at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala delayed the start by one hour. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. The right-handed batter put the faith on the PBKS opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya and the other batters to deliver the goods again on Thursday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you see the last game, the way our openers started and other batters capitalising, that gives us a fair point to come and bat first. Essentially if you see the trend in the IPL, the players who are in form and win you matches are the team who go ahead and win the championship," Iyer said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).
Ad

PBKS did not make any changes to the side that defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, May 4. New signing Mitchell Owen, who was roped in as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, was neither part of the playing XI nor part of the Impact Players list. The five players listed by PBKS as impact subs were Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge and Yash Thakur.

PBKS entered the match in third place on the points table while DC entered the match in fifth place on the points table.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications