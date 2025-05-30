Is Washington Sundar playing today's GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar was included in the playing XI for the IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. The 25-year-old replaced Arshad Khan as GT aimed to win and progress to the Qualifier 2.

Sundar was one of two changes in the GT playing XI. Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis replaced Jos Buttler in the starting XI, with the latter featuring for England in the white-ball series against West Indies.

Sundar has played five matches in IPL 2025 and has scored 85 runs and claimed two wickets. His last match in IPL 2025 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on May 2.

MI opt to bat first in IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against GT

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first in the IPL 2025 Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans. The five-time champions made three changes to the playing XI, bringing in Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Raj Angad Bawa into their starting XI.

Pacer Deepak Chahar was neither part of the playing XI nor part of the Impact Players list. Ashwani Kumar, who came on as the impact sub in MI's last league phase match of IPL 2025, was included in the Impact Players list.

Pandya felt that the pitch used for the Eliminator clash was different to the one that was used for Qualifier 1 on Thursday. He said:

"Looks like a different track to yesterday. Bit of less grass. Big game, scoring runs and defending would be nice. We all are aware, for the last 9 games we have been playing it like a knockout. Really need to turn up today and focus on the things which we can control," Pandya said at the toss via Cricbuzz.

The winner of the Eliminator will take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1, in Ahmedabad.

