Is Wriddhiman Saha playing today's GT vs DC IPL 2024 match? 

Gujarat Titans (GT) keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha returned to the team's playing XI for their Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

Saha did not feature in the team's previous two fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to a back spasm. Much to the delight of GT fans, the seasoned campaigner seems to have regained full fitness.

Speaking at the toss, GT captain Shubman Gill said:

"We have been playing some good cricket even in the matches that we lost, just couldn't nail the big moments. Magnificent stadium, we'll get some excellent support. Three changes for us. Saha is back, so is Miller and Sandeep Warrier makes his debut for us, he replaces Umesh Yadav."

Rishabh Pant won the toss for DC and elected to field first. Explaining his decision, he said:

"We'll bowl first. It's an unknown wicket, our batting is strong and we would want to chase, there could be some dew in the second innings as well. We'll have to play good cricket, just taking one match at a time. Death bowling has been a little concern, but at the same time, the bowlers are getting better with every match. We're looking at gaining some momentum."

With three wins and as many losses after six outings, GT are sixth in the points table. DC, on the other hand, occupy the ninth place, having won just two of their six games.

Wriddhiman Saha has scored 74 runs from four matches in IPL 2024

Wriddhiman Saha has failed to make a significant impact with the bat so far in IPL 2024. He averages just 19.00 and has scored 74 runs across four innings at a strike rate of 131.03.

The opening batter has done well for Gujarat in the past by accumulating some quick runs, especially in the powerplay overs. The side would want the veteran to fire as they seek to gain two valuable points.

Wriddhiman Saha's top score this season is 25 off 13 balls, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad. He has gotten off to decent starts but is yet to convert them into big scores.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback