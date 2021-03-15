Facing Bumrah, Boult in MI nets helped tackle Jofra Archer's pace: Ishan Kishan

After leading India to a 3-wicket win over England in the 2nd T20I with a fearless 56 (32 balls, 4 sixes & 5 fours) on debut, Ishan Kishan revealed that facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in the Mumbai Indians nets helped him tackle Jofra Archer's express pace.

Ishan was included in India's T20 squad for the England series on the back of an impressive IPL season for MI last year. The 22-year-old smashed 516 runs in just 14 games for the champions with a strike-rate of 145.76.

Upon being asked during the post-match press conference if the experience of playing Bumrah and Boult in the MI nets had helped him during the 2nd T20I, 'Man of the Match' Ishan replied in the affirmative. He credited the IPL for providing him with the opportunity to face quality international fast bowlers.

"Yes, I think it helps obviously. To face bowlers almost clocking almost 150 kph in the nets and playing shots against them is a huge confidence booster before a game. It has given me the belief that I can tackle fast bowlers at the international level as well.

"Plus, during the IPL you get to face international pacers like Boult, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, etc., which helps the batsmen get used to playing quality seam and swing bowling.

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before.



Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

Changed nothing after losing 1st T20I, just executed our plans better: Ishan Kishan

Having suffered an 8-wicket loss in the first game of the five-match series, India dished out a much better performance with both bat and bowl in the 2nd T20I.

Winning the toss and opting to field first, the disciplined Indian bowlers restricted England to 164/5 at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Even though India's chase got off to a disastrous start with Sam Curran dismissing KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over, Ishan counterattacked to get India back on track in the company of skipper Virat Kohli (73* off 49 balls).

Advertisement

Speaking about the importance of sticking to their plans even after losing the first T20I, Ishan said that the strategy to target certain English bowlers while chasing paid off.

"There was nothing to be changed from the first game. Yes we had a bad game but we still have to stick to the process and execute our plans better. It is important to not deviate much from the plans you set before the match. And we did exactly that tonight.

"We knew the wicket would get comparitively easier to bat in the second innings and decided to target certain bowlers. These were the little things we executed better this time," concluded Ishan Kishan.

Brilliant innings from Ishan Kishan, only the second Indian to score a fifty on T20i debut. One of the best striking of a cricket ball, did really well for his 56 in just 32 balls. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2021