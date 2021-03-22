IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan joins the Mumbai Indians camp

Ishan Kishan joined his IPL team, the Mumbai Indians (MI), right after the conclusion of the T20I series against England. Since this is a bubble-to-bubble transfer, the left-hander will not have to undergo another quarantine and can begin his preparations for the marquee T20 league.

Ishan Kishan made a brilliant start to theT20 series against England. He made his debut in the 2nd T20I and registered a well-made 56 in the match. He fell early in the 3rd T20I after he scored only 4 runs and then missed the last two matches of the series because of a niggle.

The Mumbai Indians welcomed the youngster with a tweet and wrote:

"Straight from national duty... He's come home! Welcome, @ishankishan51 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians."

Ishan Kishan will be looking to impress at IPL 2021

After making a mark in the 'Indian Blues', the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is going to be extremely important for Ishan Kishan. At the moment, there is extreme competition for places in Team India's T20I side and players who perform in the IPL will have a better chance of making the squad.

There are at least two players fighting for nearly every spot in the starting eleven. Ishan Kishan will have to be at his best in IPL 2021 if he is to seal a spot in the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

With Rishabh Pant not quite meeting expectations in the T20Is, the Jharkhand cricketer could also aim for the wicket-keeper's spot in the squad. In four innings against England, Pant managed to score only 102 runs at an average of 25.50.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, finally seemed to come of age during IPL 2020. After playing only 7 games in IPL 2019, the 22-year-old played 14 games for the Mumbai Indians last year and scored 516 runs at a brilliant average of 57.33. He also maintained a strike rate of 145.76 in the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians will hope that Kishan continues where he left off during IPL 2021 as they look to defend their title.